Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.06

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.06 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.20 ($0.43). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 308,604 shares changing hands.

Futura Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.14. The stock has a market cap of £108.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,806.25 and a beta of 1.28.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

