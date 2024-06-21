Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 831 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

