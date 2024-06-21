Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

LMT stock opened at $466.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

