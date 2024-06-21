Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 638 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 95,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

