Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 448 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DELL traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,896,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,928. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

