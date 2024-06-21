Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,361 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 59,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HST stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 3,598,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,066. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
