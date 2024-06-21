Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 227 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $253.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

