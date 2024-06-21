Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

