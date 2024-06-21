Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.71. 16,741,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148,686. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

