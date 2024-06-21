Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

SNPS traded down $10.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $610.18. 1,154,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,176. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.10 and a 200 day moving average of $553.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

