Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $318.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

