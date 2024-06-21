Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $44.88 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

