Fulton Bank N.A. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $166.81. 234,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.