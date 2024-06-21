Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.41 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,851. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

