Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 168,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,470,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.