Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.84 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $32.79 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

