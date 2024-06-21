Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

NYSE WM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.79. 1,343,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

