Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 5,784,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,110. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.