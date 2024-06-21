Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $642,613. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

