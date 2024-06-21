Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.33 and its 200 day moving average is $405.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.