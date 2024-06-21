Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

NOW stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $734.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $723.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

