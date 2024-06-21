Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 10,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

