Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,020 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 143,299 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 333,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,957,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 29,652,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,237,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of -462.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

