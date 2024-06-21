Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $380.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

