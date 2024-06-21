Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $522.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,961. The company has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

