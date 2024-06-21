Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

