Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.54.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.