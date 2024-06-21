Founders Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 434.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,539. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

