Founders Capital Management Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.0% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.38. 1,041,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,735. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.54.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.