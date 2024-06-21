Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 938,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,666,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MRK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.69. 10,347,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,341. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $328.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

