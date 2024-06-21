Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$6.87. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 570,513 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVI. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Insiders have sold 91,516 shares of company stock worth $634,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

