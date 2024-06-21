Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Position Lifted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 67,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $479.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

