FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.44. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 536,544 shares traded.

NOTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FiscalNote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

FiscalNote Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $65,580 in the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

