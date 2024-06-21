First United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

First United stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. First United has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

