First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $30.36. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 120,358 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

