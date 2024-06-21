First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of FCG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

