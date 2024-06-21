First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 53,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

