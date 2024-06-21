First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. 22,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
