First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. 22,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.