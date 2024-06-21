First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 574 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 69,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.11. 1,478,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

