First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 522 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,083.91. The stock had a trading volume of 298,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,047. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,029.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

