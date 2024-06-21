First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

