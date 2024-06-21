First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 10,589 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

EA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. 826,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.