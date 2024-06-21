First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,173. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

