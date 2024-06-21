First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.78. 253,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $185.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

