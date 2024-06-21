First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

