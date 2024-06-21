First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 28,921 shares.The stock last traded at $34.25 and had previously closed at $34.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.