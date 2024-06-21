Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $320.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.07), with a volume of 47537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

Fintel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.52. The stock has a market cap of £332.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4,385.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Fintel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Thompson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($62,007.62). In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.77), for a total value of £742,500 ($943,456.16). Also, insider David Thompson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($62,007.62). Insiders sold 3,666,167 shares of company stock worth $1,100,600,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.