Financial Survey: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) versus Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -163.62% Escalon Medical -2.32% -22.59% -5.53%

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Escalon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 56.83 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Escalon Medical $12.18 million N/A $460,000.00 ($0.02) -8.00

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Escalon Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.