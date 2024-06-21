Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $4.40 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00006874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $121.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,173,380 coins and its circulating supply is 564,506,773 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

