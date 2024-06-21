Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FMED)

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FMED stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. 3,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.
Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Company Profile
