Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FMED)

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FMED stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. 3,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.